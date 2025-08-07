Data Centers are Endangering Virginia

The morning quiet is disrupted by the whine of the saw and the din of bulldozers as yet another swath of woodland gets decimated.

Virginia, a state of great beauty and diversity and a history unmatched anywhere in the United States, is currently under pressure from rapid data center construction.

These data centers—huge buildings that house computer servers—are being built at a rapid pace. They require large amounts of electricity to run and water to cool the servers. While there are efforts to use recycled water and air cooling, water usage still puts strain on the region’s waterways and aquifers.

The data center boom began in Northern Virginia and is now reaching Stafford County, a small locality north of Fredericksburg known for its history and natural areas. Local Boards of Supervisors, eager to attract new revenue, often see data centers as a financial win.

But the benefits may be limited. In Stafford County, data centers receive favorable tax treatment and depreciation rates that reduce the amount of local tax revenue collected. If a facility is located in a “Technology Zone,” it may also qualify for rebates. Apart from construction jobs—which end once the buildings are complete—there are few long-term positions. Most maintenance staff are employed by the companies themselves, not hired locally. So communities see limited benefit while potentially facing negative physical and environmental impacts.

In Stafford, multiple data centers have been approved, with additional applications pending. After public outcry at a recent Board of Supervisors meeting, the county paused new applications to allow the Planning Commission time for further review.

Another concern is the strain on the power grid. Under state law, Dominion Energy must supply electricity to all customers. As more large-scale users come online, utility decisions will affect ratepayers and the energy mix across the state.

The Virginia Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) has stated that data centers are industrial operations that should not be built near homes or environmentally sensitive areas. Yet many proposals continue to do just that. For example, in Stafford, the recently approved Eskimo Hill data center is near Accokeek Creek, a tributary of the Potomac River.

In nearby Manassas, one data center tenant declared itself a bank to avoid paying local taxes. The city is now receiving less revenue than anticipated, and there may be little recourse.

In Prince William County, officials approved the Prince William Digital Gateway, a massive data center complex next to the Manassas National Battlefield Park. The project is currently held up in a lawsuit.

As computing technologies evolve, large centralized data centers may eventually be replaced by smaller, more efficient systems. What will become of these massive buildings if that happens?

The pace of development is accelerating. In Stafford County, land development has increased significantly over the past two decades. If that trend continues, it will reshape the landscape and local quality of life.

The only recourse is to try and slow down and stop some of this construction by educating the public and appealing to the local Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors. Local residents and groups such as Protect Stafford and Slow Down Stafford are doing just that.

A battle awaits. The future of the Commonwealth, and our quality of life, is at stake.

Jeff Eastland, Stafford, Va.

Jeff Eastland was raised in Iowa and graduated from San Jose State with a BA in Environmental Studies in 1973. He has lived in Virginia since 1975. A former probation officer and retired antique dealer, he lives on a small 7-acre farm in Stafford, VA, with his wife Elena.

Editor’s Note: After a two-year pause, Potomac Local News is once again accepting letters to the editor. We invite submissions on matters of local interest and public concern. Email your letter to [email protected].