Riverside Expands Concert Series with Motown, Rockabilly, Big Band, and More

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The Riverside Center for the Performing Arts is tuning up for a year of music, nostalgia, and dance as it formally launches a new concert series featuring tributes to Motown, Jerry Lee Lewis, and the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra—with even more to come in 2026.

Artistic Director Patrick A’Hearn confirmed the lineup will bring a variety of genres to Riverside’s mainstage beginning in August, alongside a newly adopted strategy of shorter theatrical runs to make room for more live music.

Motown Magic Kicks Off the Series

The series begins with a Motown tribute concert featuring the band Deja Groove, scheduled for Saturday, August 10. The group will bring powerhouse vocals and beloved hits from the golden era of Motown to the Riverside stage.

“We’ve had Motown shows here before, and they always bring the house down,” A’Hearn said. “The music is infectious, nostalgic, and people absolutely love it.”

Tickets are already selling fast for the opening concert, with over 200 sold at the time of the announcement.

Rockabilly Returns with Great Balls of Fire

Following that, Riverside will host a tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis with Great Balls of Fire, scheduled for Saturday, September 14. The performance will channel the spirit of early rock ’n’ roll and builds on Riverside’s past success with Million Dollar Quartet.

“The audience loved it the last time we did a Jerry Lee Lewis show,” A’Hearn said. “People know this music, and it gets them out of their seats.”

Big Band Elegance in October

On Sunday, October 12, the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra will take the stage, bringing the classic sounds of the big band era to life. In a special touch, Riverside will install a dance floor below the stage so attendees can swing and sway to the music just like in the golden age of jazz.

“This is going to be an elegant evening,” A’Hearn said. “It’s not just about watching music—it’s about experiencing it.”

The performance is also a nod to Fredericksburg’s history. A’Hearn shared that longtime local figure Charlie McDaniel used to host big band parties in downtown Fredericksburg, partnering with the late Carl Silver, developer of the city’s Central Park shopping center.

Concert Series Package and Pricing

Each concert will run approximately 90 minutes with a brief intermission. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the venue.

Ticket Options: $150 for a three-concert package $50 for individual concert tickets



Attendees are encouraged to purchase early due to high demand.

A New Strategy for 2026 and Beyond

The concert series is part of a broader strategy to evolve Riverside’s programming. Starting in 2026, Riverside will shorten the run length of its theatrical productions—from eight or nine weeks to a tighter schedule—to create urgency and better balance its calendar.

“This new approach will help us fill seats earlier and more consistently,” A’Hearn explained. “It also opens the door for more concerts and special events throughout the year.”

Riverside plans to host five to six concerts in 2026, with country tribute Cash Unchained and a possible appearance by The Bacon Brothers—actor Kevin Bacon’s musical duo with his brother—already under discussion.

Theater and Music, Hand in Hand

A’Hearn said the concerts play a vital role in audience development, with many patrons attending a concert first and returning later for theatrical productions.

“It’s the concert that gets them in the door,” he said. “Then they come back for Jesus Christ Superstar or Little Women, and before you know it, they’re season ticket holders.”

For tickets and more information about the concert series, visit riversidedt.com.