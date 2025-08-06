Protect Our Seniors: Keep Industrial Data Centers Away from Our Homes

To the Editor,

Data centers may serve the digital age, but they don’t belong next to homes—especially not in Four Seasons, a 55+ community in Dumfries that includes seniors, veterans, and the disabled.

Lexora Park proposes five massive data centers, with diesel generators, 24/7 mechanical noise, and structures towering 75 feet high—right on our border. These are not harmless neighbors. They are industrial giants that don’t belong near any residential area. Ask the people of the western part of our county how data centers have changed their lives.

Currently, our county already has more data centers than anywhere else in the nation. How much more do we need?

Please, protect our neighborhoods. Say no to Lexora Park.

Respectfully,

Michael Slayter

On behalf of The Neighbors of Four Seasons, VA (Dumfries)

Editor’s Note: After a two-year pause, Potomac Local News is once again accepting letters to the editor. We invite submissions on matters of local interest and public concern. Email your letter to [email protected].