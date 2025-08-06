Crow Causes Power Outage in Manassas, Now Restored

Power has been fully restored in Manassas after a brief outage Tuesday morning that affected parts of the city’s west side. According to city officials, the outage was caused by a crow that got into a main power unit, resulting in a short.

City crews responded quickly, and all power was back on by 11:39 a.m. Residents still experiencing issues are encouraged to contact Manassas City Utilities at 703-257-8353.

Here’s the full press release:

UPDATE 8/6/25 – 11:39AM: All power has been restored in the City of Manassas. If you have any questions or are still experiencing issues, please contact Operations at 703-257-8353. Thank you for your patience. Please follow this feed for all updates. If able, visit the Power Outage Mapper for a live view of the status: http://manassasutilities.org:7576/ UPDATE 8/6/25 – 11:35AM: A crow got into a main power unit and caused a power short and led to the outage. Crews are still working to restore power. Please follow this feed for all updates. If able, visit the Power Outage Mapper for a live view of the status: http://manassasutilities.org:7576/ UPDATE 8/6/25 – 11:27AM: The City of Manassas is aware of a power outage affecting portions of the west side of the city. Crews are responding to the impacted substation to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. There is currently no estimation for when the power will be restored. Please follow this feed for all updates. If able, visit the Power Outage Mapper for a live view of the status: http://manassasutilities.org:7576/

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