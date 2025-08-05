New Trail Opens at Crow’s Nest in Stafford—With Bigger Plans Ahead

STAFFORD, Va. – The folks at Virginia’s Department of Conservation and Recreation just told Potomac Local News that hikers now have more to explore at Crow’s Nest Natural Area Preserve in Stafford. A 1.2-mile extension to the popular Boykin’s Landing Trail is officially open—bringing the total length from Raven Road to 4.4 miles.

The new trail hugs Potomac Creek’s shoreline before climbing toward Crow’s Nest Point Trail. It’s a quiet escape in a fast-growing part of Northern Virginia, where the preserve protects mature hardwood forests and offers hiking and paddling.

Staffers from Bull Run Mountains Natural Area Preserve helped build the new segment, and even bigger updates are coming in 2026—including more trails and improved parking, thanks to a partnership with Stafford County.

If you’re heading out, keep in mind: parking is limited and first-come, first-served. Officials recommend checking the preserve’s web page before your visit.

Here’s the full press release:

A new extension to the most popular trail at Crow’s Nest Natural Area Preserve in Stafford is now open to the public. Hikers can meander further along the shoreline of Potomac Creek on the 1.2-mile addition to the Boykin’s Landing Trail, before ascending a ridge line that leads to the Crow’s Nest Point Trail. From the Raven Road access point parking lot, the total length of the moderate, single-track trail is 4.4 miles. Crow’s Nest, which protects mature hardwood forests in a rapidly developing area in northern Virginia, offers public amenities such as hiking and paddling. Dedicated in 2008 as the state’s 54th preserve, it is managed by the Virginia Natural Heritage Program at DCR. The new trail extension was built by the agency with assistance from the Virginia Outdoors Foundation staff from Bull Run Mountains Natural Area Preserve. “We’re proud to celebrate this new extension to the Boykin’s Landing Trail, and we’re already looking ahead to 2026 when a larger trail expansion and new public parking access will become a reality through our continued partnership with Stafford County,” said Lesley Starke, Virginia Natural Heritage Program chief of natural areas stewardship. Crow’s Nest is one of 21 natural area preserves that currently provides public access for low-impact recreation activities. The limited parking spots at the two lots now open – available on a first-come, first-served basis – are intended to prevent overcrowding that would detract from a quiet and relaxing visitor experience and would harm the sensitive natural resources the preserve must protect. Visitors are welcome and encouraged to check the preserve web page before planning a trip: www.dcr.virginia.gov/crowsnest.

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