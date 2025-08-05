Navy Vet George Stewart Enters Gainesville Supervisor Race as Democrat

GAINESVILLE, Va. – The race to replace the late Bob Weir on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors just got more crowded. George T. Stewart, a Navy veteran and longtime community advocate, has officially entered the Gainesville District special election—and he’s joining the Democratic caucus.

Stewart, who lives in Gainesville, says he’s running to fight “unchecked” data center growth, support affordable housing, and preserve the area’s quality of life. With a background in finance and civic leadership—including work with Dominion Valley’s board and Democratic campaigns—he says it’s time for leadership that “puts people before profits.”

He joins Jewan “Jack” Tiwari in the Democratic field. The local party will choose its nominee in a caucus on Saturday, August 10, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., open to eligible Democratic voters in the Gainesville District. A virtual candidate forum is scheduled for Thursday, August 7, at 7 p.m. via Zoom, hosted by the Prince William County Democratic Committee. Registration details are at princewilliamdemocrats.com.

On the Republican side, Patrick Harders and Brian Landrum are competing for the nomination. Harders has pledged to continue Bob Weir’s focus on controlled growth and transparency. At the same time, Landrum has accused some in the party of playing favorites and is running on a message of independence. We’re working to get primary election plans from the Prince William County GOP, and will update this post when we receive it.

The outcome of the November 4 election is expected to significantly shape the county’s direction on growth, land use, and data center development—issues that matter deeply to western Prince William residents.

Here’s the full press release:

George T. Stewart Announces Campaign for Prince William County Board of Supervisors – Gainesville District

Gainesville, VA – George T. Stewart, a Navy veteran, financial consultant, and longtime community advocate, has announced his candidacy for the Prince William County Board of Supervisors to represent the Gainesville District. He enters the race to succeed the late Supervisor Bob Weir with a focus on responsible growth, environmental protection, and housing affordability. A vocal opponent of the unchecked expansion of data centers, Stewart is committed to preserving Gainesville’s quality of life and protecting its environmental integrity.

A U.S. military veteran, George has remained actively involved in civic life—serving on the Dominion Valley Board, supporting local Democratic campaigns including Abigail Spanberger’s, and advocating for labor rights at the state and local levels. He brings decades of experience in finance, having worked as a consultant with Merrill Lynch and as an equity trader with the Schonfeld Group.

George is also the founder of GeoScope Media, a firm dedicated to uplifting community voices and advancing mission-driven brands. His professional background has prepared him to tackle pressing challenges facing Gainesville residents, including infrastructure, development, and the rising cost of living.

His decision to run was driven by concerns over the unchecked spread of data centers across western Prince William County. “We deserve leadership that puts people before profits,” Stewart said. “Our families should not have to sacrifice clean air, green space, or peace of mind to corporate interests.”

To learn more about George T. Stewart’s campaign and platform, please visit https://www.georgeforgainesville.com/

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