Nathan’s Dairy Bar in Manassas Ice Cream Spot Makes Top 100

MANASSAS, Va. – Nathan’s Dairy Bar, a family-run ice cream shop in Manassas, is now getting national attention after being named one of Yelp’s Top 100 Ice Cream Shops in the country.

The recognition came as a surprise to the team, who first found out about the honor from a parent of one of their employees. “We were honestly blown away,” they said. “It’s incredibly humbling, especially as a small, family-run, local shop. We pour so much love and intention into every scoop we serve, and to have that recognized on a national level—because of the kind words and support from our customers—means everything to us.”

Nathan’s, which sits just off Prince William Street in Manassas, has long been a community favorite. But what sets it apart from other ice cream spots isn’t just the tall cones or nostalgic sundaes—it’s the full experience. “Of course, we use high-quality ingredients and make everything with care—but it’s more than just what’s in the cone,” said the owners. “It’s the way our staff connects with every guest, the attention to detail in every flavor, and the sense of community we’ve built. We want people to feel like they’re part of our family—whether they’re a first-time visitor or a regular.”

The announcement on Yelp has brought in some new faces, with a handful of customers mentioning the list as their reason for visiting. Still, Nathan’s team says their core support has always been the local crowd. “Summer is already such a busy season for us, thanks to our amazing regulars who show up year after year. So while the recognition is definitely bringing in some new interest, it’s really our loyal local crowd that keeps things moving and makes the day-to-day so special.”

Among the most popular menu items? Fresh fruit soft serves, especially banana and strawberry, are made with real fruit and loved for their natural flavor. For fans of hand-scooped ice cream, the Cookie Monster is a must-try—it’s bright blue, packed with Oreos and chocolate chip cookie dough, and a hit with both kids and adults. Other favorites include the legendary extra-tall large cones, the brownie sundae, and the strawberry cheesecake sundae. The full menu offers cones, cups, shakes, banana splits, and more—each one crafted to bring a bit of joy and nostalgia to every visit.

For the owners—Dave, Nathan, Rachel, their two baby girls, and Rachel’s sister Stephanie—this national recognition is more than just a Yelp badge. It’s a celebration of years of hard work, community support, and family dedication. “This recognition is such an honor, but what makes it truly special is knowing it came from the support of our community,” they said. “Every kind review, every return visit—that’s what got us here. At the end of the day, this isn’t a big corporation—it’s just us, doing our best to serve our community with something sweet.”