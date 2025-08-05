WOODBRIDGE, Va. – The folks at OmniRide just told Potomac Local News they’re rolling out schedule and route changes starting Sunday, August 10—and if you ride the bus in Woodbridge or Lake Ridge, this could affect your commute.

Here’s what’s changing: Route 93 in Woodbridge will now loop differently around the Chinn Center and Potomac Mills. A new stop is coming to Prince William Parkway at Church Hill, while the Prince William Senior Center stop is getting cut.

Route 94, the Lake Ridge Connector, is also getting a new stop at the Tackett’s Mill Commuter Lot, along with updated timetables and renamed stops.

Full maps and timetables are already up at OmniRide.com, so now’s a good time to check how your ride might change.

Here’s the full press release:

OmniRide Service Change Takes Effect August 10 WOODBRIDGE, VA – OmniRide’s service changes will take effect on Sunday, August 10. Some routes have been revised and will have new timetables. There have been map changes and additional trips added to some Express routes. Additionally, several Local and Metro Express timepoints have been renamed. THE FOLLOWING ROUTES HAVE SIGNIFICANT CHANGES: OmniRide Local Woodbridge (93)

New routing around the Chinn Center and Potomac Mills

New bus stop on Prince William Parkway & Church Hill

Prince William Senior Center bus stop discontinued Lake Ridge Connector (94)

New bus stop at Tackett’s Mill Commuter Lot

New timetables

New timepoint names A detailed list of all the service changes, along with new schedules and maps, are available for viewing at OmniRide.com. Contact OmniRide Customer Service at 703-730-6664 or [email protected] for more information.

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