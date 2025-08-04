Woodbridge Set to Welcome All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Camp

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – Sushi Camp LLC is preparing to open an all-you-can-eat sushi and hibachi restaurant at 14000 Foulger Square, between Home Depot and Carrabba’s Italian Grill.

According to its website, sushicampva.com, Sushi Camp will feature an all-you-can-eat menu with made-to-order sushi, hibachi dishes, appetizers, and other Japanese specialties for one price.

Business records show Sushi Camp LLC was incorporated in Virginia on September 3, 2024, with Jinxiu Lin listed as the registered agent. A large “COMING SOON!” banner is already displayed outside, but the restaurant has not yet announced an opening date.

The building has previously been home to several restaurants, including Margaritaville and Fuddrucker’s, which opened there in 2015. The site now appears as pad #14000 in Rollingwood Center leasing documents, which highlight its location along busy Minnieville and Smoketown roads, near I‑95 and Potomac Mills mall.

Sushi Camp will join a growing list of all-you-can-eat sushi options opening across Northern Virginia. Recent additions include Sushi Oishii in Vienna, which debuted its AYCE format in 2024, and Sushi Masa in Richmond, which opened with a buffet-style menu and karaoke rooms earlier this year.

While the exact launch date remains under wraps, the permit filings, signage, and live website suggest Sushi Camp is inching closer. Given its incorporation late last year and visible leasing activity at the site, an opening in late summer or early fall 2025 is plausible.

Hat tip to our member Wayne for the tip on this new restaurant. Text 571-989-1695 with photos if you see something we should post.