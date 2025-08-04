Let Kids Be Kids — Bring Back the Full Summer Break

Each year, the school calendar creeps earlier into August, cutting short a season that was once sacred in childhood: summer. I’m writing to express my concern that we’re trading sun-soaked afternoons, family vacations, and outdoor adventures for fluorescent lights, digital screens, and prematurely scheduled tests.

Not long ago, most schools in Virginia started after Labor Day. This gave kids the full summer—June, July, and August—with time to rest, travel, play, and just be kids. Today, schools in our area begin as early as August 12, while it’s still hot, bright, and perfect for swimming, hiking, and being outside. Why are we rushing children back into classrooms when summer is still in full swing?

August days in Virginia are among the warmest and sunniest of the year, yet our children are indoors, staring at screens and learning under artificial lights. That’s not just a scheduling issue—it’s a quality-of-life issue. Unstructured outdoor play isn’t just nostalgic—it’s essential for emotional, physical, and social development.

Early school starts cut into precious family time and travel. Many families plan reunions, vacations, and beach trips in late August. Instead of enjoying those final summer weeks, we’re forced to rearrange our lives to meet an arbitrary calendar that does more harm than good.

We don’t need to reinvent the wheel—just restore what worked. A post-Labor Day start respects the season, supports families, and restores balance to a hurried school year. Let’s give our children back their summer.

Sincerely,

Karen Whitlow

Stafford, VA

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