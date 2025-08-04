Free Backpacks for Kids at Celebree School in Bristow—No Questions Asked

BRISTOW, Va. – The folks at Celebree School of Bristow just told Potomac Local News they’re giving away free backpacks to help local families gear up for the school year.

On Saturday, August 16, from 10 a.m. to noon, you can stop by their campus at 10368 Bristow Center Drive to pick up a brand-new backpack—no registration, no cost, and no strings attached. It’s first-come, first-served, and one backpack per child while supplies last.

“Back-to-school should be exciting, not stressful,” says school owner Fariha Nadeem. And with school shopping now averaging over $800 per family, this giveaway could bring big relief to Bristow-area parents.

Families can also tour the school and meet the Celebree team, who offer programs for infants through school-age children.

Here’s the full press release:

As families across Prince William County prepare for the upcoming school year, Celebree School of Bristow is stepping up to help ease the financial burden. The school will host a free Backpack Giveaway on Saturday, August 16th, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at its location at 10368 Bristow Center Dr, Bristow, VA 20136. With the average family spending over $800 on school supplies, clothes, and other back-to-school essentials, many households are feeling the pressure. This event is designed to support local children and families by providing brand-new backpacks at no cost, no questions asked. “Back-to-school should be exciting, not stressful,” said Fariha Nadeem, owner of Celebree School of Bristow. “We see the financial strain families are under, and we want to do our part to help children start the school year with confidence.” The giveaway is open to the public and is first come, first served. There is no registration required. One backpack will be provided per child while supplies last. Families are encouraged to arrive early. In addition to the giveaway, attendees will have an opportunity to meet the Celebree team, explore the school, and learn more about its educational programs for infants through school-age children. This initiative reflects Celebree School’s ongoing commitment to supporting not just its enrolled families, but the wider Bristow community. For more information about the event or Celebree School of Bristow’s programs, visit www.celebree.com/bristow-va or contact the school at 703-794-2240. About Celebree School of Bristow

Celebree School of Bristow is a premier early childhood education center offering care and learning programs for infants through school-age children. With a focus on safety, personalized learning, and community engagement, Celebree is committed to growing people, big and small.

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