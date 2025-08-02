New Turn Lanes, Wider Roads Coming to Busy Stafford Intersection—Public Can Weigh In

STAFFORD, Va. – The folks at Stafford County’s Capital Projects department just let Potomac Local News know they’re holding a design public hearing on a project that could ease traffic at a key local intersection.

The Poplar Road and Truslow Road Intersection Improvement Project aims to widen Poplar Road and add new turning lanes at its intersection with Truslow and Robeli Farms roads. The hearing happens Wednesday, August 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Stafford High School, 63 Stafford Indians Lane in Fredericksburg.

Locals can check out the design plans, learn how nearby properties might be affected, and share feedback. The upgrades include a dedicated left-turn lane on southbound Poplar, multiple lanes on northbound Poplar, and a right-turn lane on Truslow to improve traffic flow. Robeli Farms Road will also be improved for better visibility.

Can’t make it in person? You’ve got until August 27 to email or mail in your comments.

Here’s the full press release:

The Stafford County Department of Capital Projects will host a design public hearing for the Poplar Road and Truslow Road Intersection Improvement Project. The project widens a section of Poplar Road and adds turn lanes at its intersection with Truslow Road. The hearing will take place on Wednesday, August 13, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Stafford High School, 63 Stafford Indians Lane, Fredericksburg, VA 22405. Citizens are invited to review the proposed improvements and potential impacts on surrounding properties. This hearing will also provide an opportunity for public feedback on the current design of this public improvement project. Project plans and information regarding right-of-way and property impacts will be available at this public hearing. The project will widen approximately 0.22 miles of Poplar Road (Route 616) at the intersection with Truslow Road (Route 652) and Robeli Farms Road (Route 2468). The project will provide dedicated left‐turn, through and right‐turn lanes on northbound Poplar Road at the intersection. Additionally, a dedicated left‐turn lane will be added on southbound Poplar Road to accommodate safe turning movements onto Truslow Road. The project will also widen approximately 0.07 miles along Truslow Road to add a dedicated right-turn lane and better facilitate the flow of traffic exiting onto Poplar Road. Near the intersection, the Robeli Farms Road connection will be improved for accessibility and to provide sight distance meeting current standards. Give written or verbal comments at the hearing or submit them by August 27, 2025, to Adam Derrick, Stafford County, 2128 Richmond Highway, Suite 203, Stafford, VA 22554. You may also email your comments to [email protected]. Please reference “the Poplar Road and Truslow Road Intersection Improvement Project Public Comments” in the subject line. For details on the Poplar Road and Truslow Road Intersection Improvement Project, visit the project page at: https://staffordcountyva.gov/poplartruslow

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