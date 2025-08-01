At Home Store in Manassas to Close as Retailer Declares Bankruptcy

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – The At Home retail store on Sudley Road near Manassas will permanently close its doors this fall, following a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing by the Texas-based home décor chain.

Located at Manassas Mall, 8300 Sudley Road, the Manassas store is among 26 underperforming locations across the U.S. that will shutter as part of a corporate reorganization plan. According to court documents and multiple news reports, the company aims to close the affected stores by September 30, 2025.

The retailer, which bills itself as “the home décor superstore,” filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on June 16, 2025, citing a challenging retail environment and the need to restructure debts and operations. At Home said the closures will allow the company to focus resources on its strongest performing locations.

The Manassas location is one of two in Virginia on the closure list, along with a store in Leesburg.

“The closing stores include locations in both urban and suburban markets, selected based on performance and long-term viability,” according to CBS News, which obtained the list of shuttering sites from court filings.

Northern Virginia Magazine also confirmed the Manassas and Leesburg closures, noting that the retailer did not issue a public press release about the decision but included the store names in bankruptcy court records.

The store offers a wide selection of furniture, seasonal décor, rugs, storage, and patio furnishings. Its closure leaves a prominent commercial space vacant along one of the city’s most heavily trafficked corridors.

Customers looking to shop in person will need to travel to alternative locations in the D.C. metro area, as the company consolidates its footprint during restructuring.