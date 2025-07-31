Free Dog Adoptions This Weekend—It’s ‘Dogust,’ and Everyone’s Invited

The folks at the Prince William County Animal Shelter just gave Potomac Local News a heads-up about something special happening this weekend: they’re throwing a big birthday bash for shelter dogs—and covering all adoption fees to celebrate.

It’s all part of “Dogust,” the annual celebration for pups without known birthdays. From Friday, August 1 through Sunday, August 3, you can adopt a dog for free at the shelter on Bristow Road in Manassas. Prince William Animal Advocates and Dave’s Dogs are teaming up to sponsor the event, making it easier for local families to bring home a new best friend.

We’re told the shelter will be decked out with birthday decorations, goodie bags for adopters, and photo ops galore. Last year’s event helped more than 100 dogs find homes—this year, they’re hoping to top that with help from the community.

Here’s the full press release:

In celebration of Dogust and August 1st, the universal birthday for shelter dogs, Prince William Animal Advocates (PWAA) and Dave’s Dogs are partnering with the Prince William County Animal Services Bureau to sponsor free dog adoptions during a three-day birthday-themed adoption event taking place August 1–3, 2025.

Dogust, celebrated annually on August 1st, honors the many shelter dogs whose exact birth dates are unknown. It’s a time to celebrate the resilience, spirit, and unconditional love of these animals — and to help them find the loving homes they deserve.

“Dogust is an important event as it gives our dogs, many of whom arrived with no known history, a chance to be celebrated and receive some extra love. We are incredibly grateful to Prince William Animal Advocates and Dave’s Dogs for stepping up and giving these animals the best possible gift — a chance to go home. By sponsoring adoption fees, we’re hoping this might remove a barrier for families ready to open their hearts and homes.”

— Anthony Cleveland, Division Chief, Prince William County Animal Services Bureau

“Partnering for Dogust means more than just sponsoring adoptions; it’s about giving overlooked dogs a moment of celebration, hope, and a new beginning. We’re honored to stand alongside the Prince William County Animal Services Bureau team and community partners like Dave’s Dogs to help create real change for these animals.”

— Natalie Huls, Executive Director, Prince William Animal Advocates

“We believe in our community, compassion, and second chances, and Dogust brings all of that together. Supporting this event is our way of saying every dog deserves a loving home, no matter what their past. It’s been an honor to work with the incredible folks at PWAA and the staff at the Prince William County Animal Services Bureau to make more of these happy endings possible.”

— David Gray, owner/operator, Dave’s Dogs

Event Details

🗓️ Dates: August 1–3, 2025

📍 Location: 14807 Bristow Rd, Manassas, VA 20112

🕘 Open 11am–5pm Friday, 10am–4pm Saturday, and 12pm–4pm Sunday

🎉 Adoption Fees Sponsored by Prince William Animal Advocates and Dave’s Dogs

Visitors can expect to meet dozens of lovable, adoptable dogs — from playful puppies to wise senior companions. Birthday-themed decorations, goodie bags for adopters, and photo opportunities will add a festive atmosphere to this heartwarming event.

In 2024, PWAA sponsored 108 total adoptions, a number we all hope to exceed this year with support from the community. Residents are encouraged to attend, share the event on social media, and help spread the word so that every dog can celebrate Dogust in a forever home.

For more information, visit the Bureau’s webpage and the Bureau’s Petfinder page. You can also follow the Bureau on Facebook, Prince William Animal Advocates on Facebook and Instagram, and Dave’s Dogs on Facebook.

About the Prince William County Animal Services Bureau

The Animal Services Bureau provides shelter and care for homeless animals in Prince William County and works to reunite lost pets with their families, promote responsible pet ownership, and support humane animal care across the region.

About Prince William Animal Advocates

Prince William Animal Advocates is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the welfare of animals in Prince William County through advocacy, community outreach, and direct support for shelter pets in need.

About Dave’s Dogs

Dave’s Dogs food truck has been a staple of the PWC community since 2014, providing made-to-order comfort food and friendly conversation. For the last 10+ years, Dave has donated 100% of his tips to helping hard-to-adopt shelter dogs and cats find new homes by covering adoption fees, spays/neuters, and other medical needs. Thanks to very generous customers, since April 2015, when Dave sponsored his first two shelter dogs, Smoky and Nessie, the “Not Tips” jar has helped nearly 700 shelter animals find new homes.