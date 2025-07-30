Public Invited to Weigh In on Rail with Trail Project Linking Manassas to Bull Run

MANASSAS PARK, Va. – Residents interested in new biking and walking connections through the region are invited to an open house tonight to learn more about a proposed “Rail with Trail” project that could link Downtown Manassas to Park Central and the Bull Run Occoquan Trail in Fairfax County.

The open house will take place today, Wednesday, July 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Manassas Park City Hall, 100 Park Central Plaza. Attendees can drop in at any time during the two-hour window to view draft plans, ask questions, and offer input. Spanish interpretation will be available.

The proposed three-mile trail would run alongside the Virginia Railway Express (VRE) Manassas Line, offering pedestrians and cyclists a safer, greener transportation corridor between the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, with connections to regional trails beyond.

The project is currently in its early planning stage. After failing to secure a federal grant last year, the City of Manassas, Manassas Park, and Prince William County decided to move forward with a self-funded feasibility study—known as the Rail with Trail Phase 1 Study. The $268,600 study will evaluate potential trail alignments, construction costs, and impacts to existing infrastructure, with public input playing a key role.

Manassas Park has committed $90,000 toward the study. The effort is part of a broader regional vision, aligning with the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority’s Six-Year Program and the Visualize 2045 National Capital Trail Network. Officials hope to complete the study in time to apply for joint funding through the NVTA’s next grant cycle.

More information about the project is available at www.manassasva.gov/RWT.