City Council Greenlights Nearly $1M for Manassas Airport Tower Design

MANASSAS, Va. — The Manassas City Council voted on July 28 to allocate $985,456 from the airport fund to continue the design of a new air traffic control tower at Manassas Regional Airport, bringing the city one step closer to preparing the facility for future commercial service.

According to Airport Director Juan Rivera, the funding will bring the current 45% design plan to full completion.

“We have made it through the forty-five percent design stage, so the next step would be to take it to one hundred percent, and then included in this is also the bid and award phase,” Rivera told the council.

The proposed tower features a new base building with an air traffic control simulator and a redesigned parking layout. Rivera laid out the anticipated timeline for the project, saying, “The one hundred percent design should be completed in March of ’26. Bid the project in April ’26. Apply for BIL funding in June of ’26 and hopefully construction in September of ’26.”

Council members supported the investment, emphasizing the tower’s importance to the airport’s future.

Councilwoman Sonia Vasquez Luna said, “I think out of everything that is happening at the airport, this is one of the most important items that we need to take care of. Even though the airport gives money to our general revenue every year… this is one step that we need to get closer.”

She added, “I hope everybody supports this.”

Councilwoman Theresa Ellis asked Rivera to confirm that the money was coming from airport revenues, not general taxpayer funds. “The airport fund is from revenue generated by airport operations and leasing of the facilities, correct?” Ellis asked.

“Yes ma’am,” Rivera responded.

The resolution passed with unanimous approval. Council members voiced support for continuing infrastructure improvements at the airport, which is the busiest general aviation airport in Virginia and has long-term plans to introduce commercial passenger flights.

The project is being funded entirely through the airport’s enterprise fund. Councilwoman Vasquez Luna noted, “This is a way to attract awards or funding for this.”

Councilwoman Ellis made the motion to approve the resolution. “Motion to approve resolution R-2026-62,” she said.

“Second,” said Councilwoman Vasquez Luna.

With the vote complete, Rivera thanked the council and noted the significance of the project’s progress.

“This investment demonstrates our commitment to the long-term growth of the airport,” he said.

The air traffic control tower project comes as Manassas prepares to launch commercial airline service at its regional airport in 2026. The airport is being upgraded to accommodate aircraft like the Boeing 737-800, which is expected to be the primary commercial jet at Manassas Regional Airport.

The commercial launch was originally slated for 2025, following a franchise agreement with Avports Manassas, LLC. However, updated FAA demand forecasts and permitting challenges pushed the timeline to 2026.