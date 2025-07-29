Obituary: Arthur Alvin “Dale” Anderson

Arthur Alvin “Dale” Anderson (Age 86)

Memorial service info

Arthur Alvin “Dale” Anderson of Haymarket, VA passed away on July 28, 2025. He lived a dignified life of hard work and service for others. He taught math for 37 years in Prince William County Schools (mostly Woodbridge Middle School), and tutored all of his children’s friends and neighbor kids for 37 years as well.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry Chval Anderson and Gladys Byrl Holmes Anderson. Art is survived by his oldest son, Michael Arthur Anderson and his family, Nancy Anderson, Kevin and Trevina Anderson, their children (Art’s great grandchildren) Thomas LIncoln Anderson (3) and Emma Renee Anderson (16 months). Art is also survived by his oldest daughter, Marjorie Marion McClain, her husband, Terry McClain, and their children Nicholas McClain and SaraAnn McClain; he is also survived by his youngest daughter, Kristi Beckman, her husband, Chris Beckman, and their children Abby, Alex, and Aiden Beckman.

Art was happily married to the love of his life, Sara Dunnington Blue, whom he met at the University of Nebraska on a blind date through his sister Carolyn Anderson. The two married and graduated from Peru State Teacher’s College the next year. The couple were married for 56 amazing years before Sara died of lung cancer in 2016.

After retirement, he worked as the lead Facility Manager at ARC (Adult Retarded Citizens) of Prince William County where he took care of a dozen houses in PWC. One of his greatest joys was arriving at the ARC early and visiting the special needs day care kids who loved seeing him and called him “Grandpa.”

Art loved woodworking, fixing anything and everything, old cars, and the beach with his brothers (Harry Anderson, Rick Anderson, Ron and Diana Anderson), his sister Carolyn Anderson, and his favorite cousin and dear friend, Barbara Jacobs who was always his confidant and companion. Art will miss brother Dan Anderson and all of his nieces and nephews in Virginia, North Carolina, California, Nebraska, and Chicago.

The family is very grateful to Dr. Marsh at Virginia Cancer Specialists who kept him alive for 5 years. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers can be made to the ARC of Greater Prince William 13505 Hillendale Drive, Woodbridge VA 22193. Details for Art’s celebration of life are forthcoming. Online condolences can be made at: moserfuneralhome.com

Submitted by Moser Funeral Home