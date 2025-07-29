C.D. Hylton Student Wins Statewide Teen Driver Safety Award

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – Cassidy Turpen, a student at C.D. Hylton High School, has received the Youth Leadership Award from the Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO) program. The award was presented at the YOVASO Awards Banquet on July 19 at James Madison University in Harrisonburg.

Turpen, who lives in Prince William County, was honored for her strong leadership and commitment to teen driver safety. She serves on YOVASO’s Youth Advisory Council, a team of 20 students from across the state who help lead peer-to-peer safety efforts and influence positive change for young drivers.

The annual banquet recognizes schools and students making strides in traffic safety. Turpen was one of 21 honorees across Virginia, and her work represents a significant contribution from the Woodbridge area.

Here’s the full press release:

Lake Braddock Secondary School Earns Statewide Youth Traffic Safety Award;

C.D. Hylton High School Student Cassidy Turpen Honored with Youth Leadership Award HARRISONBURG, Va. — Lake Braddock Secondary School and C.D. Hylton High School student Cassidy Turpen were among the top honorees recognized at the annual Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO) Awards Banquet, held Saturday, July 19 at James Madison University in Harrisonburg. The event celebrated 21 exceptional students, schools, and organizations from across the Commonwealth for their dedication to advancing youth traffic safety during the 2024–2025 school year. Lake Braddock Secondary School received the New Club of the Year Award for its outstanding work in launching a YOVASO club that quickly became a powerful advocate for safe driving and passenger safety among teens. In its first year, the club demonstrated exceptional initiative and impact, setting a strong foundation for continued leadership in youth traffic safety. Cassidy Turpen, a student at C.D. Hylton High School in Prince William County, was presented with the prestigious Youth Leadership Award in recognition of her passionate and ongoing commitment to teen driver safety. Turpen serves as a member of YOVASO’s statewide Youth Advisory Council (YAC), a select group of 20 student leaders from across Virginia who help guide peer-led prevention efforts and improve safety outcomes for young drivers and passengers. The annual YOVASO Awards Banquet is a signature event that honors those who are making a difference in the fight to prevent crashes, injuries, and fatalities involving teens on Virginia’s roadways. Delivering the keynote address for the banquet was Lt. Colonel Todd Taylor, Director of the Virginia State Police Bureau of Field Operations. Embracing the event’s theme, “Tides, Vibes, and Safe Rides,” Lt. Col. Taylor praised the students and school clubs for making waves in teen driver safety and saving lives across Virginia. YOVASO (Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety) is Virginia’s peer-to-peer education and prevention initiative for teen driver and passenger safety. Established in 2001, YOVASO is a program of the Virginia State Police and is funded by a grant from the Virginia DMV Highway Safety Office. The organization partners with schools and youth groups statewide to promote safe driving habits and reduce crashes involving teens.

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter to get local news you can trust.

https://www.potomaclocal.com/email-subscription/