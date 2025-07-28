Help Design the Logo for Manassas’ 40th Anniversary—Submissions Now Open

MANASSAS, Va. – Historic Manassas, Inc. is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a community logo contest—and they’re inviting local residents to help shape the celebration.

Residents of the City of Manassas and Prince William County are eligible to submit original logo designs that reflect the spirit and history of downtown Manassas. The winning design will be featured throughout the anniversary year. The contest runs now through July 31, 2025.

Board member Damita Frye said the initiative offers a chance for residents to share what downtown Manassas means to them. HMI, part of the Virginia Main Street Program, has worked for nearly four decades to support downtown’s small businesses, public spaces, and historic character.

The current Historic Manassas, Inc. logo pictured above is at least 10 years old.

Here’s the full press release:

Historic Manassas, Inc. (HMI) is excited to announce the launch of its 40th Anniversary Logo Contest. Contest Details:

Who Can Enter: Residents of the City of Manassas and Prince William County

Submission Period: June 19 – July 31, 2025

Contest Guidelines and Entry Form: https://form.jotform.com/251676813547163 In celebration of four decades of championing the vibrancy and success of its beloved downtown, HMI invites residents of the City of Manassas and Prince William County to submit original logo designs that capture the spirit, history, and future of the historic district. The contest starts today and runs through Wednesday, July 31. The winning design will be used throughout the organization’s 40th anniversary celebrations. For nearly 40 years, HMI has played a vital role in promoting economic vitality, design excellence, community engagement, and historic preservation within downtown Manassas. As part of the Virginia Main Street Program, HMI continues to foster an environment where small businesses can thrive, public spaces shine, and the past is honored while building a brighter future. “We are thrilled to invite our community to help us shape the visual identity of this milestone year,” said Damita Frye, Board Member for Historic Manassas, Inc. “This logo contest is a creative opportunity for residents to reflect on what downtown Manassas means to them. We’re excited to see submissions that blend imagination, pride, and our community’s deep-rooted history. This is your chance to help define how we celebrate our journey—and the path ahead.” Contest Details:

Who Can Enter: Residents of the City of Manassas and Prince William County

Submission Period: June 19 – July 31, 2025

Contest Guidelines and Entry Form: https://form.jotform.com/251676813547163 Join us in commemorating 40 years of community pride, economic development, and historic preservation. Let your creativity tell the story of downtown Manassas!

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