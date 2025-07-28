Fredericksburg Fredericksburg’s Swift Water Rescue Team Has Already Saved 10 This Year By Mike Salmon Published July 28, 2025 at 1:00PM Overlooking Fredericksburg, the Chatham Bridge, and the Rappahannock River. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Mike Salmon View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Public Safety #Rappahannock River