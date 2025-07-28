Carl Street of Youth For Tomorrow Tapped for State Council on Children’s Services

BRISTOW, Va. – Carl R. Street, Jr., Vice President for Behavioral Health Services at Youth For Tomorrow, has been appointed to the State Executive Council for Children’s Services by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Street, a licensed counselor with decades of experience in substance abuse and mental health services, oversees seven regional behavioral health offices in Prince William, Fairfax, Fauquier, and Loudoun counties. He began his current role at Youth For Tomorrow (YFT) in 2020, following his promotion from Director of Behavioral Health Services, a role he assumed in 2015. Prior to that, he spent 15 years with YFT in residential care roles ranging from counselor to director.

According to YFT’s website, Street holds a B.A. in Psychology from George Mason University and an M.A. in Professional Counseling from Liberty University. His certifications include Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC), Licensed Substance Abuse Treatment Practitioner (LSATP), Certified Substance Abuse Counselor, and Master Addiction Counselor (MAC).

The State Executive Council for Children’s Services, according to the Virginia Office of Children’s Services, is the supervisory body for the Children’s Services Act (CSA). It brings together leaders from state agencies, local government, and the judiciary to ensure high-quality, cost-effective, and family-focused services for at-risk youth and families across the Commonwealth. The Council sets policy, provides oversight, and guides the work of local CSA teams.

Street’s appointment adds a frontline clinical and regional perspective to the Council, particularly from Northern Virginia, where Youth For Tomorrow provides a wide range of behavioral health services for children, adolescents, and families.