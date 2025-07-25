Signal Bay Waterpark Reopens Today After Summer-Long Delay — Free Admission for All

MANASSAS PARK, Va. — After months of construction delays and missed opening dates, Signal Bay Waterpark will finally welcome the public back today, Friday, July 25, for a long-awaited soft reopening — and admission is completely free on Friday.

The waterpark will open its gates from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., marking the first time this summer that families can enjoy the popular destination in Manassas Park. The celebration comes after an extensive renovation project that began earlier this year and included the full replacement of the park’s central play structure, new spray features, and other safety upgrades.

“We made it, folks. The wait is over, the water is flowing,” Manassas Park Parks and Recreation wrote in a statement. “Grab your swimsuit, bring the family, and come splash with us!”

Originally slated to open by Memorial Day, construction was delayed by unexpected demolition challenges, supply issues, and weather. The city stopped providing projected reopening dates in early July as complications continued to arise. Many of the staff assisting with the reopening are former park-goers themselves.

Today’s soft opening comes with a note of caution: some spray features may require recalibration during the event, but staff will be on-site to manage the equipment and keep the fun flowing.

This marks the first time in summer 2025 that Signal Bay has been open to the public. City officials have not yet announced regular hours moving forward, but hinted at the possibility of extending the season into September to make up for lost time.