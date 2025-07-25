Fire Breaks Out at LIDL Grocery Store on Liberia Avenue





PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – Updated 3:23 p.m. A small fire broke out Friday afternoon at the LIDL grocery store on Liberia Avenue near Prince William Parkway, just outside the City of Manassas.

Prince William County Fire and Rescue spokesman Matt Smolsky said the fire was discovered by a shopper around 1:15 p.m. in the 9700 block of Liberia Avenue. Store management quickly evacuated the building and called 9-1-1.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke throughout the store. A small fire in a meat aisle cooler was located and quickly extinguished. No injuries were reported.

As of mid-afternoon, fire crews remained on the scene working to remove smoke from the building.

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