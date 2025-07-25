Feds Find Prince William Schools in Violation of Title IX Over Gender Identity Policies

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that the U.S. Department of Education has determined that Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) is among five Northern Virginia school divisions found to be in violation of Title IX, a federal civil rights law, due to policies allowing students to access restrooms and participate in sports based on gender identity.

In a press release, Youngkin said the school divisions—Fairfax, Loudoun, Arlington, Prince William, and the City of Alexandria—“have been violating federal law, deliberately neglecting their responsibility to protect students’ safety, privacy and dignity, and ignoring parents’ rights.”

“Commonsense is back, with biological boys and girls in their own locker rooms and bathrooms, and boys out of girls sports,” Youngkin stated.

The federal Office for Civil Rights (OCR) claims the school divisions’ policies have contributed to unsafe and uncomfortable conditions for students, including female students avoiding restrooms and witnessing inappropriate behavior in locker rooms. The department has issued a proposed Resolution Agreement requiring school divisions to reverse policies allowing restroom and locker room access based on gender identity and instead use biology-based definitions of “male” and “female.”

OCR has given school systems 10 days to voluntarily agree to the changes or face potential enforcement action from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Prince William County Public Schools responded Friday, stating it had only recently received the proposed Resolution Agreement and would “conduct a thorough review of the document and respond appropriately through the proper channels.”

“PWCS remains firmly committed to fostering a safe, inclusive, and respectful learning environment for all students and staff,” the division said in a statement posted to its website. “Our policies and practices are guided by our core values and by applicable federal and state laws.”

The school division said it continues to uphold its nondiscrimination policy, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, and other protected characteristics.

“PWCS will continue to work collaboratively with OCR and all stakeholders to ensure compliance with Title IX and to support the well-being and dignity of every student,” the statement concluded.

The PWCS policy under scrutiny, Regulation 738-5, allows students to use restrooms and locker rooms corresponding with their gender identity. It defines “transgender” broadly and includes recognition of nonbinary identities.

Youngkin credited the federal government’s actions as a victory for parental rights and student protection, also praising former President Donald Trump and former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos for their roles in shaping the federal Title IX policy direction.

Attorney General Jason Miyares added, “Concerned parents have the right to speak their minds and demand accountability from their local schools, and our daughters should have the same opportunities as our sons. The safety, privacy, and dignity of every student in Virginia is an absolute non-negotiable.”

PWCS has not indicated whether it intends to challenge or comply with the federal directive.