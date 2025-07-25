Dumfries Delays Vote to Name New Park After Luke and Clarice Torian

DUMFRIES, Va. – A proposal to name a new public park after Delegate Luke Torian (D-24, Prince William County) and his wife, Clarice, was removed from the July 1, 2025, Dumfries Town Council agenda — delaying what many community members hoped would be a celebratory vote.

The park, which sits atop the town’s former landfill site, is part of a major transformation that’s turning more than 80 acres of reclaimed land into a public green space overlooking Quantico Creek. The site is adjacent to the Rose Gaming Resort and represents one of the most visible symbols of the town’s revitalization.

The resolution that was scheduled for council consideration would have named the property “Luke & Clarice Torian Overlook Park.” The draft resolution outlines Luke Torian’s pivotal role in securing over $400 million in public-private investment projects for Dumfries during his time in the House of Delegates from 2008 to 2024. It also credits him with pushing for state tax reforms expected to double gaming revenue by 2026 and securing funding for Quantico Creek flood mitigation, which directly impacted the park’s viability.

Clarice Torian is recognized in the resolution as a long-time educator and administrator who served as Director of Student Services for Prince William County Public Schools, leading efforts in student wellness, school safety, and counseling initiatives aligned with the values the park is intended to represent.

But despite the accolades, the item was formally removed from the agenda by a split council vote. Councilmembers Caetrina Peterson, Shaun Peete, Brian Fields, and Vice Mayor Monaé Nickerson voted in favor of removing the resolution entirely. Mayor Derrick Wood, Chair Pro Tem Selonia Miles, and Councilman Russell Young voted against removing it.

During citizens’ time, multiple residents passionately urged the council to honor the Torian family by approving the name. Resident Carolyn Woodson called the couple “steadfast pillars in this community,” while Margie Oden and Tyrone Brown cited Delegate Torian’s role in helping bring the Rose project to fruition and transforming the former landfill into usable community space.

“Dumfries has its own pioneers who deserve to be noted in the history books,” Oden told the council.

Joanne Bagner Rise, speaking in support, said the naming was an appropriate tribute to “decades and decades and decades” of service.

Though the measure did not move forward on July 1, council members indicated they may revisit the resolution at a future meeting, potentially giving supporters another opportunity to advocate for the name.

Mayor Wood acknowledged the significance of the naming during his comments.

“It’s more than a designation,” said Wood. “I believe it would have been a tribute to their legacy of leadership, compassion, and tireless service.”

No timeline has been set for when the naming proposal may return to the council agenda.

Correction: Luke Torian is currently a member of the Virignia House of Delegates and is seeking re-election.