The Navy’s in Town—Catch the Concert Band at the Marine Corps Museum

QUANTICO, Va. – Get ready for a wave of symphonic sound when the U.S. Navy Concert Band performs on Thursday, July 24, at the National Museum of the Marine Corps.

The Navy’s premier wind ensemble, the band is known for its polished performances at presidential inaugurations, state ceremonies, and concerts across the country. Their July 24 concert will feature a mix of patriotic tunes, classical works, and toe-tapping medleys.

The performance starts at 7 p.m. on the museum lawn. Bring a chair or blanket—and maybe a friend or two.

The 2025 Summer Concert Series at the National Museum of the Marine Corps is hosted by the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation and celebrates 250 years of Marine Corps music, tradition, and patriotic pride. Concerts are free and open to the public, held on select Thursdays at 7 p.m. at 1775 Semper Fidelis Way.



Each show features one of the nation’s top military ensembles performing live on the museum lawn. Bring your chairs, blankets, and a sense of pride—it’s an experience the whole family can enjoy.