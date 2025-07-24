Prince William Police Raid Sunrise Convenience Store

MANASSAS, Va. – Prince William County Police executed a search warrant at the Sunrise BP & Two Brothers Chicken Express convenience store and gas station at 9745 Liberia Avenue on July 24, 2025.

Police spokeswoman Officer Renee Carr confirmed the department was conducting an active search at the property but declined to provide further information. Officers at the scene blocked off the premises, though nearby businesses remained accessible.

The store’s business license is registered to Haroon Sheikh and opened in June 2022. According to public records, its business license was automatically terminated in October 2023 for failure to pay required fees or submit documentation mandated under Virginia law. Despite the termination, the store continued operating until the day of the raid.

Haroon Sheikh is to be the brother-in-law of Raheel Sheikh, who represents the Occoquan District on the Prince William County Planning Commission and was a former Democratic candidate for the Coles District seat on the Board of County Supervisors in 2019.

Attempts to reach store management were unsuccessful. A phone number listed for the business returned a busy signal, and an email was not immediately returned.