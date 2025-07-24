Final Curtain for Cabaret as ARTfactory Preps Youthful High School Musical JR and Fall Lineup

MANASSAS, Va. – The curtain is about to close on Cabaret at the ARTfactory, and audiences have one last chance to be part of the immersive theatrical experience that’s transformed downtown Manassas into 1930s Berlin.

Presented at the Wind River Theater, the ARTfactory’s production of Cabaret has sold out nearly every performance. The final show with tickets remaining is set for Saturday, July 26 at 2 p.m., with a pre-show beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Audience members are invited to take a seat at a candlelit table just feet from the stage inside a space reimagined as the famed Kit Kat Club. Premier table seating includes the option to purchase wine from Nokesville Winery and charcuterie boxes from Pampas Fox Catering.

“You won’t be just watching Cabaret,” reads a note from ARTfactory. “You’ll be living it.”

For younger audiences and families, the ARTfactory’s Pied Piper Theatre will present High School Musical JR. on Friday and Saturday, July 25 and 26, at Grace E. Metz Middle School in Manassas. Showtimes are Friday at 7 p.m., and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m.

The youth production follows Troy, Gabriella, and their classmates at East High as they navigate friendship, first love, and staying true to themselves. With high-energy music and vibrant choreography, the show celebrates teamwork and self-expression.

More performances are on the horizon for ARTfactory Theatre, including:

The Sleeping Beauty (Aug. 2, 9, 16 – Actors Theatre for Young Audiences)

Every Brilliant Thing by Duncan Macmillan (Sept. 5–7)

Morning’s at Seven by Paul Osborn (Sept. 19–21)

Little Shop of Horrors (Sept. 19–28)

The Rocky Horror Show (Oct. 3–4 – limited engagement)

In preparation for its Halloween season, ARTfactory is also seeking scare actors for its upcoming Factory of Fear haunted attraction. Auditions will be held on August 8.

For tickets and audition information, visit virginiaartfactory.org.