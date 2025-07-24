Father Charged with Felony Homicide in Death of 4-Month-Old Son in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va. – A 22-year-old man has been charged with felony homicide following the death of his 4-month-old son, authorities announced Wednesday.

Prince William County police say Gianni Romero-Coreas, of the 14300 block of Jeffries Road in Woodbridge, just off Route 1, was arrested July 24 by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Manassas. He is being held without bond.

The charge follows a child abuse investigation that began on July 16 when emergency responders were called to Elevations One Apartments on Jeffries Road. According to police, the infant lost consciousness and was transported to a local hospital. Medical personnel determined the baby had sustained life-threatening injuries while in the care of his father.

Romero-Coreas was arrested the next day, July 17, and charged with felony child abuse. Four days later, on July 20, the child’s condition deteriorated, and he died. The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

On July 22, after consulting with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, detectives filed the additional felony homicide charge.

A court date is pending. No photo of the suspect has been released. The investigation remains ongoing.