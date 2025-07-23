Meet Prince William: Q+A with Matt Villareale, Facilities and Fleet Director

Welcome back to a Potomac Local News series, “Meet Prince William.”

We’ve started this series so Prince William County residents can get to know the important people working behind the scenes to make the county run smoothly and efficiently. This is an opportunity to learn from experts on the county. Potomac Local has asked each leader the same questions in bold, and their respective answers will be found below.

Today, get to know Matthew Villareale, the Facilities & Fleet Management (FFM) director. Villareale has been with the county since 2006 in the Department of Public Works, and transitioned to FFM in July 2020 as deputy director. He became director in October 2020.

How have your previous roles in facilities or fleet management prepared you for your current position?

I’ve spent the past 25 years in public service. I began my career as an intern with the City of Dublin, Ohio, Department of Public Service and eventually became the Assistant Director of Streets & Utilities. I have been with Prince William County since 2006. As I have progressed in my career, each position has built on the accomplishments achieved in the previous one. I have learned the value of providing excellent customer service for the residents and other county employees. I’ve learned the importance of innovation and problem solving in government service. Furthermore, my experiences have taught me that an organization is only as good as the people who work in it. Thus, it must be comprised of dedicated professionals who are invested in providing the best service for their customers. I’m grateful that the employees of Facilities & Fleet Management are examples of these professionals.

If there’s one thing you’d like the community to understand about facilities and fleet management in Prince William County, what would it be?

The success of Prince William County’s facilities and fleet infrastructure hinges entirely on the people who keep it running. The team at FFM embodies resourcefulness, innovation and an unwavering commitment to public service. They understand the profound impact their work has on the lives of others. Whether it’s the automotive mechanics who ensure police vehicles are safe and mission-ready — knowing a faulty patrol car could endanger an officer’s life — or the building mechanics and custodians who keep the Courthouse clean and functional to support the judicial system, every role matters. From facility planners creating spaces where public service agencies thrive, to the administrative, HR and finance professionals who support departmental operations, each person plays a vital part. Thanks to their dedication, residents of Prince William County can be proud to know that their facilities and fleet are cared for by some of the most capable and committed individuals in public service.

What do you consider to be the most pressing challenges facing the county’s facilities and fleet operations, and how do you plan to address them moving forward?

We face two key challenges: aging infrastructure and a shortage of skilled trades professionals. As our facilities mature, critical systems such as roofing and HVAC move toward the end of their useful lifespan. These essential components must be replaced to maintain functionality, safety and comfort. Fortunately, the county has responded with two forward-thinking initiatives: the Building & Facility Capital Program and the Fire & Rescue System Station Replacement & Renovation Program. The former focuses on the renewal of county government campuses, while the latter targets facilities within the Fire & Rescue system. Through these programs, we’ve been able to upgrade roofs, garage doors, sidewalks and swimming pools, ensuring our public spaces are not only preserved, but enhanced to better serve our residents. Equally pressing is the challenge of recruiting and retaining skilled tradespeople, such as plumbers, auto mechanics, electricians, carpenters and HVAC technicians. This is a nationwide issue, and our county is no exception. To meet it head on, FFM has introduced two impactful workforce development programs: the Apprentice Program and the Career Exploration Program. The Apprentice Program offers hands-on entry points for individuals eager to enter the trades but lacking experience, while the Career Exploration Program engages high school juniors, seniors and college students with immersive exposure to the diverse career paths within FFM and county government. These students spend two weeks shadowing staff and gaining firsthand insights, paving the way for the next generation of public service professionals.

What key initiatives, upgrades or sustainability efforts are you most excited to implement or oversee in the coming years?

As the Director of FFM, I’m energized by several key initiatives currently underway. At the Judicial Center, we’ve directed substantial resources toward transformative renovation efforts — including replacing exterior windows, renovating office spaces, security improvements and upgrading the fire alarm system. We’re actively modernizing the elevators, overhauling the HVAC system and enhancing the courtroom’s audio-visual capabilities. These upgrades offer immediate benefits to those who rely on the building every day. I’m also particularly enthusiastic about the upcoming launch of the Crisis Receiving Center. Spearheaded by FFM’s Property Management Division, this pivotal project is nearing completion, and its impact on county residents will be both significant and deeply meaningful. We’re proud to help bring this important facility to life.

How does your department balance operational needs with sustainability, cost efficiency and long-term planning?

At FFM, every project we undertake is approached with a thoughtful balance of operational need, sustainability, fiscal responsibility and long-term planning. We have done many LED light upgrades to county facilities. Currently, we have a project to add rooftop solar arrays to a handful of county buildings. When evaluating these projects, we consistently consider the environmental improvements alongside the anticipated timeline for return on investment. This ensures we’re not only enhancing sustainability but also making fiscally sound decisions. With the county fleet, we have begun replacing police patrol and administrative vehicles with fuel saving hybrids. Currently, we have 121 hybrids in the county fleet and 10 electric vehicles.

What’s something about your department’s work that the average resident might not see but is essential to keeping the county running smoothly?