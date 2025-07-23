Manassas Gallery Hosts Artist Talk with Painter Behind 30-Year Retrospective

MANASSAS, Va. – A Luray-based painter with more than 30 years of experience will close out his solo exhibition with an in-person artist talk in Old Town Manassas.

Scott Hillman, known for his vibrant use of color and layered compositions, will speak at the ARTfactory on Saturday, July 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. The event is free, but attendees are encouraged to RSVP in advance at insidenovatix.com.

The talk coincides with the final day of Scott Hillman: A Retrospective Journey Through Time, a solo exhibition that surveys more than three decades of Hillman’s creative exploration. The show includes landscapes, still lifes, and abstract pieces that reflect his evolving artistic voice, culminating in a recent series that weaves together abstract forms with memory-rich imagery.

Hillman’s work has been displayed in galleries across Northern Virginia and internationally in China. Working in mediums such as watercolor, pen and ink, oil, and acrylic, his art is known for blending early 20th-century influences with a modern sensibility. Hillman says his paintings aim to visualize the fragmented nature of life, showing how individual shapes and colors contribute to a greater whole.

The ARTfactory gallery is located at 9419 Battle Street in Manassas and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. More information is available at VirginiaARTfactory.org.