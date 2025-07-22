VEA Imposes Emergency Trusteeship on Prince William Education Association

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia Education Association (VEA) has imposed an emergency trusteeship on the Prince William Education Association (PWEA), citing financial mismanagement, falsified records, and violations of Board-approved spending policies. The move marks a dramatic escalation in the long-simmering tensions between the state and local teachers’ unions.

In a letter sent July 21 to PWEA members, VEA President Carol Bauer wrote that the state union had found “gross financial mismanagement,” including altered board minutes meant to obscure the absence of authorized spending controls. VEA claimed PWEA officers ignored financial rules, failed to document expenditures properly, and reimbursed each other without proper oversight.

“You deserve the truth,” Bauer told members in the letter, promising to rebuild PWEA into “the strong, honest union you deserve.”

PWEA, the largest teachers union in Virginia, now faces a leadership restructuring and the appointment of a VEA trustee to oversee operations. A hearing on the trusteeship is expected within the next 60 days in Prince William County, though details have not been confirmed by VEA.

The takeover follows a yearlong review that began under former VEA President James Fedderman in May 2024. Bauer, his successor, has led the oversight effort since July 2024. In May of this year, Potomac Local News first reported that PWEA’s cash reserves had plummeted from $1.4 million to just $63,000 in two years. During that time, the union reportedly racked up $692,000 in credit card charges and was spending $53,000 more each month than it brought in.

Despite those concerns, VEA at the time stopped short of taking formal control, opting instead for a corrective action plan and audit. PWEA leadership, including President Maggie Hansford, did not respond to requests for comment in May—and have not commented since the trusteeship was announced.

In a statement to Potomac Local News on Tuesday morning, School Board Chair Dr. Babur Lateef said the audit’s findings are “very concerning.”

“Anyone who betrays the trust by mismanaging or possibly stealing the hard-earned dollars of our teachers, nurses, custodians, bus drivers and staff should be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Lateef said. “This is a betrayal of trust at the most basic level. The School Board will continue to operate our collective bargaining agreement in good faith. But we have major concerns moving forward regarding the fidelity and integrity of the PWEA.”

The financial concerns come just months after PWEA and Prince William County Public Schools finalized a landmark collective bargaining agreement. Approved in January and celebrated in May, the deal expanded bereavement and parental leave, improved support for teachers changing grade levels, and continued the push for better compensation.

“When our educators have adequate employee benefits, they can devote their time and energy to their students and families,” said PWEA President Maggie Hansford in a school division press release.

Internal conflict between the two organizations has grown increasingly public. In May 2024, Hansford accused VEA of attempting to “control and defame” the local union in a mass email to members. She has served as PWEA president since 2020 and previously led the union through a VEA-imposed trusteeship in 2021. Two attempts to recall her from the presidency have failed.

Meanwhile, legal correspondence from May 2025 shows PWEA attorney Broderick Dunn, of Cook Craig & Francuzenko, demanding evidence from VEA to support its allegations. In an email obtained by Potomac Local News, Dunn asked the state union to outline specific complaints, provide dates, and share any internal or external investigative reports.

“If VEA contends that PWEA is engaged in corruption, financial malpractice, or other criminal behavior, state all facts which support that contention,” Dunn wrote.

VEA’s attorney responded that the organization would not release detailed complaints or investigation summaries, citing the ongoing nature of its review and legal privilege over internal documents.

As of this report, neither VEA nor PWEA has issued a formal comment or response to questions about the trusteeship, the planned hearing, or the future of member representation.

Potomac Local News will continue to follow this developing story.