All American Steakhouse Opens in Manassas Park’s Park Central, Bringing Flavor to Downtown Revitalization

By Michael Whitlock

MANASSAS PARK, Va. – The long-awaited All American Steakhouse opened its doors to the public today at Park Central Plaza, marking another milestone in the transformation of Manassas Park’s downtown.

Located at 110 Park Central Plaza, next to City Hall, the restaurant hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, July 21, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Community members, city officials, and local business leaders gathered to welcome the new addition to the city’s growing business district.

Mike Abdo of EMSI Engineering, the developer behind the steakhouse, said the location was a natural fit. “We fell in love with the building—it was ready to go,” said Abdo. His firm completed the interior build-out to match the franchise’s standards over an eight-month period.

TJ Hasan, one of the owners, said the project was part of a long-term vision. “The city wanted a restaurant, so we picked up an All American [Steakhouse] franchise,” said Hasan. “It’s great food, great prices, and good service. We want this to be a place people come to enjoy themselves.” Hasan added that he hopes to open two more locations in the area after this one is fully stabilized.

The new steakhouse is part of the broader Park Central development, which also includes City Hall, a library, and Jirani Coffeehouse. A movie theater is still expected to be built nearby, though plans have changed since the original Cinema Café project was canceled in 2022 due to rising construction costs. The city has since partnered with B&B Theatres, which plans to bring an upscale, eight-screen cinema to the area.

Developers have been working with the city to create a walkable downtown that combines residential, retail, dining, and entertainment options. Abdo’s firm also has plans to build two new residential buildings near the Artuna building, as well as multiple other projects throughout Northern Virginia.

“This is a great example of what public-private partnerships can do,” said Hasan. “Manassas Park has come a long way since we first got involved here in 2009. We’re proud to be part of that story.”