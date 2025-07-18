Two Teens Shot on Phoenix Drive in Manassas; Police Seek Suspect Vehicle

MANASSAS, Va. – Manassas City Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left two juveniles injured.

Just after 1:15 a.m. Saturday, July 12, 2025, officers responded to the 8600 block of Phoenix Drive for reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found two juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say one victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in stable condition. The second victim had minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene.

Detectives have identified several persons of interest and are reviewing photographs of possible suspects and a suspect vehicle. The vehicle is described as a gray, two-door Honda Civic with Virginia “Don’t Tread on Me” license plates.

Authorities say there is no threat to the public at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective J. Agule with the Manassas City Police Department at 703-257-8040.