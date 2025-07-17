Storms Knock Out Power, Flood Roads, and Now a Heat Advisory is on the Way

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – It’s been a tough start to the day for residents in Prince William, Stafford, and surrounding counties as they deal with the aftermath of overnight storms—and now face dangerous heat.

Thousands lost power Wednesday night as severe thunderstorms rolled through Northern Virginia. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, about 850 NOVEC customers remained without electricity, down from a peak of 7,000. Reported outages include 79 in Prince William County, 63 in Stafford, 561 in Fauquier, and 136 in Loudoun. Dominion Energy reported 24 outages in Prince William and more than 500 in Fauquier.

At the same time, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning that remains in effect until 8:30 a.m. after heavy rainfall—up to 4.5 inches in some areas—caused creeks and streams to overflow. Roads in parts of Manassas, Manassas Park, Haymarket, Nokesville, and Gainesville were flooded, and emergency officials warn that some crossings remain impassable.

Now, the region shifts to a new threat: extreme heat. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, with heat index values expected to reach around 105 degrees. The advisory covers Prince William, Stafford, Manassas, and Manassas Park, along with much of Northern Virginia and D.C.

Health officials are urging residents to stay indoors, drink plenty of water, and avoid outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day—especially those still without power and air conditioning.

For ongoing updates and safety tips: