Meet the Winners of Our Next to Normal Ticket Giveaway at Riverside Center

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – We have our winners! Potomac Local News is excited to announce the recipients of free tickets to Next to Normal at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts.

🎭 Thank You for Entering

Hundreds of readers entered our giveaway for a chance to see one of the most talked-about productions of the summer. Next to Normal is a bold and emotional Broadway musical that dives into themes of mental illness, grief, and the complexities of family life. It’s playing now through August 3 in Fredericksburg.

This giveaway was our way of saying thank you—for reading, subscribing, and supporting independent local journalism.

💌 Meet the Winners

After a random drawing that gave paid members an extra entry, here are our lucky winners:

🥇 First Place – 4 tickets

Samantha

🥈 Second Place – 2 tickets

Molly

🥉 Third Place – 2 tickets

Dave

Winners have been notified by email and can select any available performance date through August 3, 2025.

🗣️ Don’t Miss a Speaker Night

If you didn’t win this time, you can still make your visit to Next to Normal even more powerful by attending one of five Speaker Nights. These pre-show events feature local mental health advocates and experts who share personal insights and resources, starting at 6:30 p.m. before the 7:30 p.m. curtain:

July 10 – Rappahannock Area Community Services Board

– Rappahannock Area Community Services Board July 17 – Mental Health America Fredericksburg

– Mental Health America Fredericksburg July 24 – Dr. Theron Stinar, Fredericksburg Christian Health Center

– Dr. Theron Stinar, Fredericksburg Christian Health Center August 3 – Randy Feltner, firefighter and mental health advocate

❤️ Our Mission

We believe in supporting stories that move us—on stage and in the community. This giveaway is part of our ongoing effort to spotlight meaningful conversations about mental health in Northern Virginia.

Want more chances to win in the future? Become a paid member and help us grow local journalism that serves you.