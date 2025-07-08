Meet the Winners of Our Next to Normal Ticket Giveaway at Riverside Center

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – We have our winners! Potomac Local News is excited to announce the recipients of free tickets to Next to Normal at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts.
🎭 Thank You for Entering
Hundreds of readers entered our giveaway for a chance to see one of the most talked-about productions of the summer. Next to Normal is a bold and emotional Broadway musical that dives into themes of mental illness, grief, and the complexities of family life. It’s playing now through August 3 in Fredericksburg.
This giveaway was our way of saying thank you—for reading, subscribing, and supporting independent local journalism.
💌 Meet the Winners
After a random drawing that gave paid members an extra entry, here are our lucky winners:
🥇 First Place – 4 tickets
Samantha
🥈 Second Place – 2 tickets
Molly
🥉 Third Place – 2 tickets
Dave
Winners have been notified by email and can select any available performance date through August 3, 2025.
🗣️ Don’t Miss a Speaker Night
If you didn’t win this time, you can still make your visit to Next to Normal even more powerful by attending one of five Speaker Nights. These pre-show events feature local mental health advocates and experts who share personal insights and resources, starting at 6:30 p.m. before the 7:30 p.m. curtain:
- July 10 – Rappahannock Area Community Services Board
- July 17 – Mental Health America Fredericksburg
- July 24 – Dr. Theron Stinar, Fredericksburg Christian Health Center
- August 3 – Randy Feltner, firefighter and mental health advocate
❤️ Our Mission
We believe in supporting stories that move us—on stage and in the community. This giveaway is part of our ongoing effort to spotlight meaningful conversations about mental health in Northern Virginia.
Want more chances to win in the future? Become a paid member and help us grow local journalism that serves you.