80 Townhomes Could Replace Burned-Out Kids Sports Center in Woodbridge—Here’s Your Chance to Weigh In

OCCOQUAN, Va. – Supervisor Kenny Boddye will host a town hall next week to hear from residents about a rezoning proposal that could bring 80 new townhomes to the site of the former Kids Choice Sports Center, which was destroyed by fire late last year.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, July 9, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 314 Mill Street in the Occoquan Historic District. Residents can RSVP online and submit questions in advance.

The developer is requesting to rezone 7.5 acres at 13000 Sport and Health Drive from suburban residential to planned mixed residential to construct homes, including eight affordable units. The plan also requests waivers to increase building height and reduce setbacks. County planning and transportation staff, along with the project applicant, will attend the meeting.

The land in question was once home to the Kids Choice Sports Center, a popular community hub for sports, swimming, and birthday parties. In December 2024, flames from a nearby house fire jumped to the sports center, destroying the 56,000-square-foot facility.

Supervisor Boddye said the rezoning request has drawn interest from those who live along and near Devil’s Reach Road, adjacent to the site. Wednesday’s meeting is designed to give neighbors a chance to speak directly with decision-makers before the proposal moves forward.