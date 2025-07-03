Take Flight in a WWII Warbird at Warrenton Airport’s One-Day Event

WARRENTON, Va. – A rare World War II-era TBM Avenger torpedo bomber will take to the skies over Fauquier County on Saturday, July 12, offering rides for aviation fans and history buffs alike.

The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force will bring the aircraft to Warrenton-Fauquier Airport, located at 1533 Iris Trail in Midland, for a one-day-only event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to the TBM Avenger, flights in a combat-proven Stinson OY-1 will also be available.

According to Pete Ballard, Warbird Rides Coordinator for the Capital Wing, each ride will be discounted $100, with the refund applied after purchase. “In these inflationary times, we’re working to make these experiences more affordable,” he said.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at capitalwingwarbirdrides.org, and any remaining rides will be sold on-site during the event with the same discount applied. Ballard encouraged the public not to miss the opportunity. “Riding in a WWII warbird engages all your senses… you experience living history,” he said.

Alongside the ride opportunities, visitors can check out two rare aircraft on static display—a Japanese Fuji LM-1 and a French Alouette II, the world’s first jet-powered helicopter, which will perform a mid-day flight demonstration. Local pilot Dave Brown will offer additional Stearman bi-plane rides.

Other attractions include a Martin B-26 machine gun turret, aviation merchandise for sale at the Capital Wing PX, and lunch items provided by the Warrenton Airport Boosters. In the evening, the terminal will transform into a 1940s-themed dance hall for a swing dance featuring live music from the Silver Tones Swing Band, running from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For dance details, call the airport at (540) 422-8285.