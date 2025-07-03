Shrek the Musical Brings Big Laughs, Bigger Heart to Manassas This Summer

MANASSAS, Va. – A dragon, a swamp, and a whole lot of heart are taking over the stage at All Saints Catholic Church this summer as the Upper Room Theatre Ministry prepares for its biggest production yet: Shrek the Musical.

Celebrating nearly 25 years since its founding, the Upper Room Theatre Ministry has transformed from a small church program into a regionally recognized theater experience. What began in 2000 with just 14 cast members in Godspell has become a summer tradition that draws talent from across the Mid-Atlantic and fills seats with thousands of theatergoers from around the region.

“From the very beginning, it was about giving young people something bigger than themselves to be a part of,” said Chris Zavadowski, one of the theater’s longtime leaders. “And now it’s something the whole community looks forward to every year.”

This summer’s production of Shrek the Musical features seven performances from July 15–20, with an expected audience of more than 3,500. The show includes a cast and crew of volunteers—some seasoned professionals, others brand new to the stage. Zavadowski and fellow director Rob Tessier say that’s part of the magic: a mix of Broadway-caliber talent and first-time performers learning side by side.

Auditions for Shrek drew more than 170 hopefuls from Virginia, Maryland, D.C., and West Virginia. The production will feature a massive 14-foot-tall set, an orchestra performing on 78 different instruments, and a show-stopping, 13-foot animatronic dragon—custom built by a team in China that typically creates creatures for theme parks.

Tessier, who also serves as the church’s Director of Youth and Young Adult Ministry, says the production has a deeper purpose. “The incredible thing is that all profits go back into supporting our youth ministry programs,” he said. “Last summer alone, we funded mission trips for about 150 students through the success of our theater program.”

From costume rentals sourced from Philadelphia to volunteers who have gone on to perform on Broadway, at Disney, or with the National Symphony Orchestra, the production draws top-tier talent. But what makes the ministry stand out is its commitment to community and mentorship. Volunteers help train aspiring sound engineers, lighting designers, and stage crew members—many of whom get their first exposure to the arts through Upper Room.

“We jokingly call it ‘Camp Upper Room’ sometimes,” said Zavadowski. “Every person involved, whether it’s their first show or their 100th, grows and learns through this process.”

This year’s production promises more than spectacle. At its core, Shrek the Musical offers a message about dignity, acceptance, and self-worth. “It’s a story that reminds us that everyone has a place and a purpose,” said Tessier. “We want audiences to leave smiling, laughing, maybe even a little teary-eyed—but definitely feeling something meaningful.”

Performances will be held at the All Saints Performing Arts Center, just outside Old Town Manassas. The venue includes free parking, reserved seating, and family-friendly matinees. VIP passes are also available and include perks like backstage tours and exclusive photo ops.

For showtimes, tickets, and more information, visit upperroomtheatreministry.org/tickets.