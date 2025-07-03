Manassas

Events Around Prince William, Manassas in July

By Caitlyn Meisner

[Photo by Frank Cone via Pexels]
July will be a fun and (hopefully less) warm month around Prince William County and Manassas with dozens of activities scheduled. Take a look at some highlighted events and meetings.

Thursday (July 3)

Friday (July 4)

July 7

July 8

July 9

July 10

July 11

July 12

July 13

July 14

July 15

July 16

July 17

July 19

July 21

July 22

July 23

July 24

July 26

July 27

July 28

July 29

July 31

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