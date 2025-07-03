July will be a fun and (hopefully less) warm month around Prince William County and Manassas with dozens of activities scheduled. Take a look at some highlighted events and meetings.
Thursday (July 3)
- Teen Pocky and KitKat Taste Test, 2 to 3 p.m. (Chinn Park Library)
Friday (July 4)
- Celebrate America, 3 to 10 p.m. (Manassas City)
July 7
- Mini Mandalas, 2 to 3 p.m. (Potomac Library)
- Teen Bunny Cuddle, 4 to 5 p.m. (Haymarket Gainesville Library)
- A Dicey Affair, 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. (Potomac Library)
- Summer Scares Book Tasting, 6 to 7 p.m. (Haymarket Gainesville Library)
July 8
- Bugman, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Chinn Park Library)
- Hawaiiana, 10:30 to 11::30 a.m. (Central Library)
- Animal Therapy Petting Zoo, 11 a.m. to noon (Potomac Library)
- Prince William Board of County Supervisors Meeting, 2 p.m.
- DIY Soapmaking for Teens, 2 to 3:30 p.m. (Chinn Park Library)
- TAG Makers – Summer Edition, 5:30 to 7 p.m. (Central Library)
- Manassas City School Board Meeting, 6 p.m.
- Acoustic Tuesday (Enslow Duo), 7 p.m.
July 9
- Friends Book Sorting, 1 to 3 p.m. (Montclair Library)
- CASA Health Navigators, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. (Potomac Library)
- Miniature Painting Sessions, 5:30 to 7 p.m. (Potomac Library)
July 10
- Sidewalk Chalk Day, 10:30 a.m. to noon (Central Library)
July 11
- BUG Fest, 10:30 a.m. to noon (Central Library)
- Fascinating Fossil, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Independent Hill Library)
July 12
- Tiny Art, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Dale City Library)
- Beautiful Binding Basics, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Manassas City Library)
- Latin American Artisans & Entrepreneurs Expo, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Manassas City)
- Swift Escape, 1 to 2 p.m. (Montclair Library)
- Drawing 101, 1 to 3 p.m. (Central Library)
- Murder Mystery, 2 to 4 p.m. (Potomac Library)
July 13
- NVA Thai Street Food & Culture Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Manassas City)
July 14
- Paper Clip Washi Jewelry Take and Make, All day (Dumfries Library)
- Winnie-the-Pooh, 2 to 3 p.m. (Chinn Park Library)
- Stuffie Taxidermy, 2:30 to 4 p.m. (Potomac Library)
- Manassas City Council Meeting, 5:30 p.m.
July 15
- 8-Bit Art with Perler Beads, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Bull Run Library)
- Murder Mystery: Teen Edition, 2 to 3 p.m. (Chinn Park Library)
- Ransom Note Bookmarks, 2 to 7 p.m. (Central Library)
- Acoustic Tuesday (Kevin Koa), 7 p.m.
July 16
- Retro Horror Movie Night, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. (Haymarket Gainesville Library)
July 17
- Cryptid Party, 2 to 3 p.m. (Chinn Park Library)
July 19
- Kinderquarium, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Haymarket Gainesville Library)
- Ghost Talk with Old Spirit Investigations, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Central Library)
- Twilight Trek, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. (Woodbridge)
July 21
- Melodic Adventures: Our Colorful World of Feelings, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Potomac Library)
- Once Upon a Crime, 2 to 3 p.m. (Montclair Library)
July 22
- Wildlife Center of VA, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Central Library)
- Cup of Cozy Mysteries, 11 a.m. to noon (Nokesville Library)
- Manassas City School Board Meeting, 6 p.m.
- Acoustic Tuesday (Grayson Moon Duo), 7 p.m.
July 23
- Not Just a Pretty Face, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Potomac Library)
July 24
- Alcohol Ink Art Night, 2 to 4 p.m. (Central Library)
July 26
- Circuit Court Clerk’s Seals on Wheels, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Potomac Library)
- Murder Mystery, 11 a.m. to noon (Lake Ridge Library)
- Nature’s Palette, 2 to 3 p.m. (Potomac Library)
July 27
- International Food & Culture Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Manassas City)
July 28
- Pipecleaner Dragonfly, All day (Dumfries Library)
- Teen Stipple Art, 2 to 3 p.m. (Chinn Park Library)
- Manassas City Council Meeting, 5:30 p.m.
- Books Alive, 6 to 7:30 p.m. (Virtual)
July 29
- Halloween in July Story Trail, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Haymarket Gainesville Library)
- Prince William Board of County Supervisors Meeting, 2 p.m.
- Manassas City School Board Meeting, 6 p.m.
- Acoustic Tuesday (Shane Gamble), 7 p.m.
July 31
- Intro to Glass Fusing, 2 to 4 p.m. (Central Library)