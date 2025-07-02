Fireworks, Food, and Free Shuttles—Here’s What’s Happening for July 4 Around Quantico and Fredericksburg

QUANTICO, Va. – Independence Day celebrations are gearing up across the region, with events planned in both Fredericksburg and at Marine Corps Base Quantico in honor of America’s 249th birthday—and the 250th anniversary of the United States Marine Corps.

On Wednesday, July 3, Marine Corps Base Quantico will host a special celebration at Lejeune Field from 4 to 9:30 p.m., featuring a fireworks show at 9 p.m. The event is open to authorized ID card holders and promises an evening packed with family-friendly fun. Attendees can enjoy live music from Huntley—winner of the 2023 season of The Voice—and the band Full Moon Fever, plus food trucks, inflatables, a rock wall, and more. The event marks the start of festivities commemorating the Marine Corps’ 250th year.

Meanwhile, the City of Fredericksburg is preparing for its own full day of patriotic activities on Thursday, July 4, with a focus on downtown accessibility and fireworks safety. Visitors are encouraged to plan ahead using the city’s parking map at fredericksburgva.gov, which details available public parking lots and garages.

A free shuttle will run from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. between Eagles Lodge on Cool Springs Road, Ferry Farm, Patawomeck Museum & Cultural Center, and the new Visitor Center at 601 Caroline Street. Handicap parking is available only at Ferry Farm.

Several streets—including portions of Sophia, Hanover, and Charlotte Streets—will be closed from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the city’s “Festival in the Streets.” The day wraps up with fireworks at approximately 9 p.m. near Virginia Credit Union Stadium. Visitors should avoid parking along roadways near the stadium, and only use designated event parking zones to avoid ticketing or towing.

For more event details, visit fxbg.com/fourth-in-fredericksburg.