Last Call: Prince William County Fitness Centers’ Summer Pass Sale Ends Tonight (June 30, 2025)!

Today’s the day! If you’ve been thinking about joining a gym, don’t miss your chance to save big during the Prince William County Parks & Recreation Summer Pass Sale — but hurry, this offer ends at midnight!

🔥 Here’s what you’ll get:

20% OFF 6- and 12-month memberships

10% OFF one-on-one personal training sessions

10% OFF youth training packages

Whether you’re diving into a new fitness journey or taking your training to the next level, the Chinn Aquatics & Fitness Center and Sharron Baucom Dale City Recreation Center have you covered with:

Access to group fitness classes (land + water!)

Heated spa, dry saunas, and lap swim lanes

Cardio + weight rooms, racquetball courts, and more

Plus, your pass includes helpful perks like the “Chinn Chatter” newsletter — packed with wellness tips, nutrition advice, and motivation to keep you moving all year long.

⏰ Don’t wait — sign up now before the sale disappears:

👉 sale.pwcfitness.com