Last Call: Prince William County Fitness Centers’ Summer Pass Sale Ends Tonight (June 30, 2025)!

Today’s the day! If you’ve been thinking about joining a gym, don’t miss your chance to save big during the Prince William County Parks & Recreation Summer Pass Sale — but hurry, this offer ends at midnight!
🔥 Here’s what you’ll get:
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20% OFF 6- and 12-month memberships
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10% OFF one-on-one personal training sessions
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10% OFF youth training packages
Whether you’re diving into a new fitness journey or taking your training to the next level, the Chinn Aquatics & Fitness Center and Sharron Baucom Dale City Recreation Center have you covered with:
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Access to group fitness classes (land + water!)
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Heated spa, dry saunas, and lap swim lanes
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Cardio + weight rooms, racquetball courts, and more
Plus, your pass includes helpful perks like the “Chinn Chatter” newsletter — packed with wellness tips, nutrition advice, and motivation to keep you moving all year long.
⏰ Don’t wait — sign up now before the sale disappears:
👉 sale.pwcfitness.com