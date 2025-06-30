Double the Fireworks, Double the Fun: Manassas and Manassas Park Throw Big July 4th Bashes

MANASSAS, Va. – Northern Virginia’s fireworks fans are in for a double dose of celebration this Independence Day, as both the City of Manassas and the City of Manassas Park host major events packed with parades, live entertainment, and fireworks shows.

In Historic Downtown Manassas, the fun kicks off Friday, July 4, 2025, at 3 p.m. Sponsored by Historic Manassas, Inc. and the City of Manassas, this free, family-friendly event promises an afternoon of games and rides for kids, face painting, 4th of July memorabilia, and food and craft vendors. Patriotic favorites like Uncle Sam and Lady Liberty will roam the crowd, while attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and stake out a spot on the Manassas Museum Lawn and surrounding areas. The evening will close with one of the region’s best fireworks displays, launching at 9:15 p.m.

Parking in the downtown garage will be closed, and with large crowds and loud fireworks expected, organizers suggest leaving pets at home.

The next day, the spotlight turns to Manassas Park, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary as an independent city. The celebration begins on Saturday, July 5, 2025, with a parade from 9 to 11 a.m., starting at Blooms Crossing (Carondelet Drive and Manassas Drive) and ending at City Hall (100 Park Central Plaza). The city invites community members to participate by entering floats, vehicles, or bicycles in the parade.

That evening, the party continues with the Independence Fireworks Celebration at Signal Hill Park (9300 Signal View Drive) from 5 to 10 p.m. Families can enjoy food trucks, games, live music, and a second dazzling fireworks display. An estimated 6,000 guests are expected.

In the lead-up to the big weekend, a flag-raising ceremony honoring the city’s milestone will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 1, at Manassas Park City Hall.