Discovery Channel Road Trip Show Shines a Spotlight on Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – A new episode of RV There Yet on the Discovery Channel is giving viewers a scenic and heartfelt tour through Prince William County, highlighting its natural beauty, rich history, and growing entertainment scene.

The episode, which aired Saturday, June 28, 2024, follows the show’s hosts as they explore several top destinations in the area. Their journey begins at Prince William Forest Park, where they meet Ranger Joshua Stringer and learn about the park’s origins as a 1930s New Deal project designed to give urban families access to the outdoors. The hosts hike, bike, and camp while discovering the area’s deep Native American and Civil War roots.

Next, the hosts visit the National Museum of the Marine Corps near Quantico. They describe the museum as one of the most emotional they’ve ever toured, praising its immersive exhibits that include lifelike Marine figures, battlefield simulations, and even scents that bring historical scenes to life.

The episode also takes viewers to Manassas National Battlefield Park, where the hosts walk the grounds of the First Battle of Bull Run and learn about the early days of the Civil War, including the story of civilian casualty Judith Henry. A stop in historic downtown Manassas shows the city’s post-fire architecture, strong sense of community, and support for local businesses.

The adventure wraps up with food, drinks, and live music at NOVA Live, formerly Farm Brew Live, which the hosts describe as “an entertainment complex at the highest level.” The episode features stops at MurLarkey Distilled Spirits, Two Silos Brewing Company, and the Black Sheep restaurant, where they sample craft cocktails and celebrate Virginia-made products.