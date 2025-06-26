Motorcyclist Dies in Crash After High-Speed Police Chase Near Dumfries

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. – A high-speed motorcycle pursuit early this morning ended in a fatal crash near Route 1 in Prince William County.

At about 1 a.m., a Virginia State Trooper clocked a motorcycle traveling 115 miles per hour on southbound I-495 near Eisenhower Avenue. When the trooper attempted to make a traffic stop, the motorcyclist refused to pull over, prompting a chase.

The pursuit continued onto southbound I-95, where the suspect exited the interstate at Exit 152A. at Dumfries. The motorcycle then turned onto Route 1, but the rider lost control, veered off the left side of the road, and struck the median.

The motorcyclist was ejected and died at the scene.

According to Virginia State Police, suspected narcotics and cash were found on the motorcycle. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.