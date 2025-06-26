Legally Blonde the Musical Hits the Stage in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. – Elle Woods is heading to Harvard Law — and to the local stage!

Pied Piper Theatre, the youth division of the ARTfactory in Manassas, is bringing the high-energy musical Legally Blonde to life on Friday and Saturday, June 27 and 28, from 7 to 9 p.m. Based on the 2001 hit movie and the novel by Amanda Brown, the show follows Elle, a stylish sorority queen who proves she’s more than just a pretty face when she enrolls at Harvard to win back her ex — and ends up finding her true self instead.

The ARTfactory, a nonprofit arts center housed in the historic Hopkins Candy Factory building in downtown Manassas, has been a cornerstone of the local arts scene since 1984. It offers a wide range of programs, including visual arts education, dance classes, summer camps, and the Caton Merchant Family Gallery, which showcases local and regional artists.

Pied Piper Theatre, catering to students aged 8–18, provides hands-on training in all aspects of theater and produces multiple full-length productions each season.

For tickets and more details, visit the ARTfactory’s website.