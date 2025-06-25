Obituary: Joseph Miller Dunivin (1928-2025)

Joseph Miller Dunivin (Age 97)

Memorial service info

On June 5, 2025, Joseph Miller Dunivin, lifelong Virginia resident, died peacefully in the presence of his family. Joe (as he was known to everyone) was born on February 15,1928 in Bridgewater, Rockingham County, Virginia, to Grace Darling Rebecca Miller and Alvin Joseph Dunivin. He grew up in the Shenandoah Valley and, at ten years of age with his parents and five siblings, moved to Lorton, Fairfax County, Virginia. After graduating from Mount Vernon High School, he entered the U.S. Army Air Corps. His service took him to the South Pacific – Okinawa and Guam, and state-side in Arizona. Upon completion of his tour of duty, Joe returned to civilian life with his parents and brothers.

Joe married his childhood sweetheart, Dorothy White (whom he lovingly called “Dot), on November 5, 1951, in New York City, on the Bride and Groom television program. Students in the local elementary school where Dot taught were released from classes so they could watch the wedding of their beloved teacher. A local paper reported that “the bride televised beautifully, and her poise could well be envied by professionals. Lorton was justly proud of its representatives and rejoiced with the young couple.” They soon moved to Woodbridge, Virginia to raise their family and begin an active life in the community and St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.

By the early 1960’s, Joe had gained recognition for community service as well as savvy entrepreneurship. Soon after opening the Lorton Gulf Service in January 1961, a local paper reported feeling “no hesitancy predicting a bright future for the Lorton Gulf Service under the highly capable and competent proprietorship of Joe Dunivin”. They went on to describe the wide range of “prompt and courteous services” offered, concluding that “the equipment and facilities are modern and up-to-date in every way and all in all the Lorton Gulf Service is a distinguished credit to this entire area as well as to Mr. Dunivin personally.”

Other newspaper articles described the Lorton Gulf baseball team that Joe sponsored as “outstanding in the Lorton Little League”, while Joe was recognized by Gulf Oil Association as one of area’s top five dealers, and by the Greater Washington Service Station Association with a cover story on the association’s publication. His leadership in that organization, as well as the operating efficiency of his service station and specialization in personalized service were noted, as were the support of his lovely wife and growing family.

Joe and Dot raised their six children in Northern Virginia and later retired to Fairview Beach, Virginia. Shortly after they married, they began what was to become a lifelong love of traveling – driving with their children to every one of the contiguous 48 U.S. states, most of the Canadian provinces and made several trips to visit family in Alaska, usually towing a travel trailer or riding in one of their increasingly large RVs. Joe and Dot also traveled to many other countries throughout the world, circling the globe three times.

Throughout his 97 years of life and service, Joe engaged in a series of successful ventures in both commercial and real estate fields, but was perhaps best known for his decades of public and community involvement in such organizations as the United Methodist Men (over 70 years), Scottish Rite of Freemasonry (60 years – 320), Veterans of Foreign War, Kiwanis Club, Parent Teacher Associations; and for the special attention he gave his customers, tenants, employees and, in his early years, folks on his rural postal delivery route. When talking about Joe, most people recall his friendliness and engaging smile, his willingness to always help his neighbors, and especially his good humor.

Joe was predeceased by his wife of 67 years; and survived by his six children, nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, step grandchildren, great and grand nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Thursday July 17th – 10:00 am at Fletcher’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 8330 Fletcher’s Chapel Road, King George, Virginia 22485; and graveside – 1:30 pm at Pohick Episcopal Church, 9301 Richmond Highway, Lorton, Virginia, 22079. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Fletcher’s Chapel United Methodist Church.