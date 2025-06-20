Price Reduced: Spacious Rambler with Scenic Views and Room to Roam

10694 Weaversville Rd, Bealeton, VA 22712

Now listed at $621,100

This charming 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom rambler in Fauquier County just saw a price reduction and is ready to welcome new owners looking for peaceful country living with modern comforts.

Highlights include:

Three spacious bedrooms with ample closet space

Two full bathrooms, including a primary bath with double sink and soaking tub

Open floor plan with cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, and abundant natural light

Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, LED lighting, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances

Inviting family room with vaulted ceilings, a gas fireplace, and beautiful wood flooring

Dedicated dining area and main-level laundry

Partially finished basement with rec room, wet/dry bar, fireplace, and additional space for entertaining or storage

Attached two-car garage plus driveway parking for four more vehicles (six total)

Expansive rear deck and covered front porch ideal for relaxing or entertaining

Over 6.6 acres of open and wooded land, perfect for gardening, outdoor hobbies, or extra parking for RVs or business vehicles

The home is located in a serene rural setting with stunning views of surrounding farmland and easy access to major routes leading to Culpeper, Warrenton, and Gainesville. With a mix of modern upgrades and tranquil scenery, this home offers the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and countryside charm.

Property Features:

Built in 2019 | 1,518 finished sqft above grade

Basement partially finished with an additional 900 sqft

Well water & on-site septic | Electric HVAC & hot water

Zoned RA | Located in Fauquier County Public Schools district

Don’t miss your opportunity to own this peaceful retreat with room to grow!

Listed by Mark Worrilow

Fathom Realty

Licensed in VA

📧 [email protected]

📞 (703) 244-8702

MLS#: 0225209736

👉 [Schedule a showing today!]