Fredericksburg Locals Say Speeding, Not Design, Is the Problem at Kenmore Intersection By Mike Salmon Published June 19, 2025 at 3:01PM | Updated June 19, 2025 at 4:08PM The Purina Tower overlooks the busy intersection. [Photo: Mike Salmon] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Mike Salmon View all posts #Fredericksburg Police #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #VDOT