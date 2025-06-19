Char-Grilled Cravings: Habit Burger Fires Up in Spotsylvania

On Saturday, over 200 people stood in line to check out a new habit: Habit Burger launched its first of three soft openings before opening the new Chancellor’s Crossing store on Wednesday.

The California-based company’s char-grilled burgers are the star of a menu that also features chicken, sandwiches, and unusual side dishes. The new Spotsylvania location is the company’s fifth in Virginia, joining Richmond, Chantilly, Virginia Beach, and Ashburn.

During Saturday’s soft opening, the first 200 guests received a free burger, fries, and a drink. On Monday and Tuesday, the first 200 guests were treated to free meals with expanded menu choices as the kitchen staff practiced for full service.

Local residents standing in line were grateful for cloud cover to offset the high humidity. Celine, one of the first to leave the restaurant holding her to-go bags, shared her excitement about having a Habit Burger nearby. Having been to other locations, she said the chain stands apart from others: “It’s less greasy, and it has more variety… they’re more creative with their burgers, and if you’re vegan, you can eat here too.” She also praised their selection of healthy options and recommended the tempura fried green beans.

Jim, who works at the nearby Publix and lives just minutes away, came to try out the new spot. He said he’d been priced out of other burger chains. “I went there one day and got cheeseburger, fries, and drink. It was 21 bucks. I’m like, not again. Never again.” Jim added that the growing development in Chancellor’s Crossing has helped bring more choices to the area, and residents appreciate having more options closer to their homes.

General Manager Morgan Libert greeted guests at the door, handing out flyers and keeping the line moving. “When I run out of flyers, we’re done,” he said. “We’ll repeat this on Monday and on Tuesday, and then the grand opening is Wednesday.”

David Gneckow, Habit Burger’s Opening Coordinator, said the company chose the Spotsylvania area based on several factors. “We don’t want to go in an area where people can’t afford us, because we’re not the cheapest one. But we are the one that’s cooking it fresh, that gives you the most diversity and the most variety.” He pointed out the kitchen’s lack of a freezer and emphasized the company’s commitment to freshness and service. “I can teach them fries, but I’ll never teach them to be a nice person.”

Habit Burger was recognized in the 2024 USA Today’s 10 Best awards. In addition to “Best Fast Food Burger,” the chain won “Best Fast Food Sides” for the tempura green beans.

Habit Burger’s grand opening was Wednesday, June 18. They are open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 5916 Plank Road in Spotsylvania.